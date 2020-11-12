Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will travel to Tokyo next week to meet his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga against the backdrop of increasing tensions with China.

Morrison said Thursday he was "honoured" to be the first foreign leader to pay an official visit to Japan since Suga took office in September.

"Our relationship with Japan over the past few years has really gone from strength to strength," he told reporters in Canberra.

"They are an important partner on so many issues within our region," he said, naming trade, security and defense as key to the relationship.

Japanese media reported the two nations planned to sign a defense pact that would act as a bulwark against China's growing military power in the region.