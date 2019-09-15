(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Misano Adriatico, Italy, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Japan's Tatsuki Suzuki claimed his maiden career victory in the Moto3 category at the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday.

Pole sitter Suzuki, 21, engaged his Honda in a thrilling seven-rider battle at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, near Rimini in eastern Italy.

The 23-lap race was littered with crashes with several competitors failing to finish.

Suzuki's victory was charged with emotion as he races for the team of Italian Paolo Simoncelli, whose son Marco died after an accident in 2011, with the Misano circuit named in his honour.

"It's fantastic. We've been trying to win for a long time and we've often had to pull out," said Suzuki who finished 0.112sec ahead of Britain's John McPhee and Italian Tony Arbolino 0.

201 to complete a Honda sweep.

Italian Lorenzo Dalla Porta finished eighth but extended his overall world championship lead as leading challenger Aron Canet of Spain was forced out with mechanical problems.

Race standings: 1. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN/Honda) 40min 00.034sec, 2. John McPhee (GBR/Honda) at 0.112sec, 3. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) 0.201, 4. Jaume Masia (ESP/KTM) 0.708, 5. Dennis Foggia (ITA/KTM) à 3.232 Selected: 8. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (ITA/Honda) at 3.740 Overall standings after 13 races:1. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (ITA/Honda) 179 pts, 2. Aron Canet (ESP/KTM) 157, 3. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) 149, 4. Marcos Ramirez (ESP/Honda) 123, 5. Niccolo Antonelli (ITA/Honda) 118Selected: 9. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN/Honda) 75