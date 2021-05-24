TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :-- Suzuki Motor announced it is planning to temporarily halt operations at some of its factories in Japan in June owing to a global shortage of semiconductors which is continuing to blight Japanese and foreign automakers alike, local media reported Monday.

According to the Shizuoka-based automaker, three of its plants in the prefecture on central Honshu's Pacific coast could be shut down for up to nine days next month.

This follows Suzuki being forced to suspend some operations at plants in April and May due to the global chip crunch.

As a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, demand for chips have far outstripped supply amid a surge in purchases and usage of consumer electronics as more people work and study from home and amid increased sales of automobiles.

Other Japanese automakers have also been hit by the crunch, although officials at Suzuki have said that they are negotiating with suppliers so that their annual output is not overly affected.

Last week, Toyota also announced plans to temporarily halt operations at two of its plants in Japan's northeast due to the chip crunch.

Toyota said it will suspend operations at a plant in Iwate in June for up to eight days, while its Ohira plant in Miyagi Prefecture faces a three-day suspension.

The plants being suspended are expected to affect production of up to 20,000 vehicles, Toyota, who has managed to keep its factories online despite the global chip crunch, said.

Subaru, meanwhile, already suspended production at a plant in Japan's Gumma Prefecture for eight days as well as at a factory in the United States for 10 days.