TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The average unit price of newly-built condominiums for sale in Japan's central Tokyo reached a new record high for the first half (H1) of 2023, a research institute report has shown.

During the January-June period, the average price of a condominium in Tokyo's 23 central wards came in at 129.6 million Yen (930,000 U.S. Dollars), the Real Estate Economic Institute Co.

said in its latest report.

The price exceeded the previous record of 97.38 million yen in 1991 by rising 60.2 percent year on year, while surpassing 100 million yen for the first time on the H1 basis, the report said on Thursday.

For Tokyo and its three neighboring prefectures, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, the average also expanded 36.3 percent from a year ago to hit a record high of 88.73 million yen, the report showed.