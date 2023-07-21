Open Menu

Japan's Tokyo-area Condominium Prices Hit Record High In H1

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Japan's Tokyo-area condominium prices hit record high in H1

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The average unit price of newly-built condominiums for sale in Japan's central Tokyo reached a new record high for the first half (H1) of 2023, a research institute report has shown.

During the January-June period, the average price of a condominium in Tokyo's 23 central wards came in at 129.6 million Yen (930,000 U.S. Dollars), the Real Estate Economic Institute Co.

said in its latest report.

The price exceeded the previous record of 97.38 million yen in 1991 by rising 60.2 percent year on year, while surpassing 100 million yen for the first time on the H1 basis, the report said on Thursday.

For Tokyo and its three neighboring prefectures, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, the average also expanded 36.3 percent from a year ago to hit a record high of 88.73 million yen, the report showed.

Related Topics

Sale Tokyo Price Japan From Million

Recent Stories

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rap ..

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

23 minutes ago
 Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

47 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

1 hour ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

2 hours ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

2 hours ago
 Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

2 hours ago
Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

3 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous