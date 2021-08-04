UrduPoint.com

Japan's Tokyo Reports 4,166 Daily COVID-19 Cases, 14,000 Nationwide

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 04:40 PM

Japan's Tokyo reports 4,166 daily COVID-19 cases, 14,000 nationwide

TOKYO, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Japanese capital reported a single-day record of 4,166 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday amid the continuous surge of infection cases in the country, with an all-time high of 14,207 cases nationwide until 6:25 p.m. local time, local media reported Wednesday.

The total was more than the 3,709 cases a day earlier in Tokyo, and came with the Delta variant of the virus keeping to wreak havoc across the country.

The weekly average of new cases in Tokyo rose to 3,478.7 cases, compared with 1,954.7 a week earlier, while the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria increased by three from the previous day to 115. The capital also reported one death linked to the virus.

The surging cases in Tokyo come after the state of emergency in the capital and Okinawa Prefecture was extended to the end of August, and three prefectures neighboring the capital and western Osaka Prefecture were added into the state of emergency list on Monday.

Shigeru Omi, Japan's top medical adviser, also said it is likely that Tokyo will see 6,000 to 8,000 cases per day next week, and a worst-case scenario could see "a possibility of 10,000 people a day," local media reported.

"(The daily cases) won't suddenly drop now," Omi said.

Omi also told a parliamentary committee that expanding the state of emergency nationwide should be taken into discussion, and stronger measures to control an infection surge should be emphasized.

Related Topics

Osaka Tokyo Japan August Media From Government Top P

Recent Stories

Earn a Mile-A-Minute in Dubai with Emirates Skywar ..

Earn a Mile-A-Minute in Dubai with Emirates Skywards

44 seconds ago
 Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochista ..

Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochistan govt, PSL franchise Quetta G ..

19 minutes ago
 PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

30 minutes ago
 World Cup winner Howedes joins Flick's new Germany ..

World Cup winner Howedes joins Flick's new Germany set-up

13 minutes ago
 ASEAN names top Brunei diplomat as Myanmar envoy

ASEAN names top Brunei diplomat as Myanmar envoy

13 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Wedn ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Wednesday

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.