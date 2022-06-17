UrduPoint.com

Japan's Top Court Rules Gov't Not Liable For Fukushima Disaster

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Japan's top court rules gov't not liable for Fukushima disaster

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Japan's top court on Friday ruled that the government was not responsible for the disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear power plant in 2011 and need not pay damages to the near 4,000 people whose lives were adversely affected by the crisis.

The ruling by Japan's Supreme Court means that the operator of the disaster-stricken Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. (TEPCO), is solely responsible for the 1.4 billion Yen (10.5 million U.S. Dollars) in damages covering four lawsuits and around 3,700 plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs include people who were forced by the disaster to flee their homes in Fukushima and three other prefectures, or those whose lives were severely damaged by the disaster.

The suits were focused on whether the utility and the government could have predicted that a massive tsunami could have hit the nuclear plant in 2011 and taken proactive measures to prevent the disaster based on the government's long-term assessment of seismic activities.

Presiding Justice Kanno Hiroyuki of the Supreme Court's Second Petty Bench ruled the earthquake that occurred on March 11, 2011 that triggered a massive tsunami that knocked out the plant's cooling system was more powerful than the government could have expected.

He also said the size of the tsunami that ensued as a result of the massive quake could not have been foreseen and that had the government ordered TEPCO to have taken necessary measures against such an event, the plant would still have been inundated.

The Supreme Court had earlier finalized rulings finding TEPCO liable and ordering it to pay compensation to the plaintiffs.

As for the government being absolved of responsibility, the result was met with protests on the streets outside the courthouse, with one lawyer for the plaintiffs claiming the decision was unacceptable and the government should accept its responsibility for the crisis.

Angry protesting plaintiffs and others outside the court house carried banners and also demanded the government be held liable for the disaster. The ruling being the first of its kind will likely affect the outcome of similar filings nationwide.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Supreme Court Nuclear Company Fukushima Tokyo Japan March Event Government Top Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Sindh govt announces to close markets by 9pm to sa ..

Sindh govt announces to close markets by 9pm to save energy

3 minutes ago
 Aamir Liaqat Hussain's death: ECP issues schedule ..

Aamir Liaqat Hussain's death: ECP issues schedule for by-polls on seat fell vaca ..

11 minutes ago
 Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome ..

Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome of FATF's plenary meeting

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral cooperation in health sector

2 hours ago
 E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakis ..

E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakistan: Saif Ghauri

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan' ..

Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.