UrduPoint.com

Japan's Toyota Restarts All Domestic Operations After Cyber Attack

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Japan's Toyota restarts all domestic operations after cyber attack

TOKYO, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) --:Toyota Motor Corp. on Wednesday said operations at all of its domestic plants had been resumed after being suspended a day earlier due to one of its suppliers being hit by a cyber attack.

The Nagoya-based automaker said that after it had restored its production data system it restarted operations at 14 of its suspended assembly plants.

The system data was connected to one of its domestic suppliers of plastic parts, Kojima Industries Corp., which had experienced equipment glitches.

Toyota said Wednesday that the computer system failure at Kojima had not yet been completely fixed.

Kojima Industries confirmed its computer server system had suffered a virus attack.

The parts supplier said a message of a threatening nature was also found, raising suspicions the firm had been attacked by ransomware.

Related Topics

Assembly Attack All Toyota

Recent Stories

-Rozgar training program: Applications open for on ..

-Rozgar training program: Applications open for on-campus training

8 minutes ago
 Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look ..

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

51 minutes ago
 What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

1 hour ago
 realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realm ..

Realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realme GT 2 Pro at the MWC 2022

1 hour ago
 PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans ..

PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans under Kamyab Pakistan program

4 hours ago
 COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during l ..

COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>