TOKYO, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Toyota Motor Corp. said on Tuesday it will restart all of its plants in Japan Wednesday after the automaker suspended operations following a cyberattack.

Earlier Tuesday, the Nagoya-based auto giant said it had halted 28 of its production lines across 14 plants owing to one of its domestic suppliers Kojima Industries Corp. which experienced equipment glitches.

Toyota said shuttering its operations for the day affected the output of roughly 13,000 vehicles, which equates to about 5 percent of its monthly production.

Toyota said in a statement released Monday evening, "We would like to apologize to our customers and related suppliers for the trouble caused." Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan's top government spokesman, said the system failure was caused by a cyberattack and urged other companies to prepare for a "heightened risk of such assaults" as Russian military operations in Ukraine continue.

On Tuesday, Kojima Industries, a plastic parts supplier, confirmed its computer server system suffered a virus attack.

The parts supplier said a message of a threatening nature was also found, raising suspicions the firm had been attacked by ransomware.

Kojima Industries, staffed by roughly 1,600 workers, made the government aware of the attack and contacted the police. On Saturday evening, the supplier's servers stopped working, it was reported.

Chairman of the National Public Safety Commission, Satoshi Ninoyu, said police are "confirming the details and any victim of a similar attack should consult with authorities."Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) warned companies in Japan as recently as last week to bolster their defenses against potential cyberattacks, as geopolitical tensions had been rapidly intensifying between Russia and Ukraine.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a press briefing on the matter that an investigation has been launched into the Toyota-linked cyberattack.