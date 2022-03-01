UrduPoint.com

Japan's Toyota To Restart All Halted Plants Following Cyberattack

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Japan's Toyota to restart all halted plants following cyberattack

TOKYO, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Toyota Motor Corp. said on Tuesday it will restart all of its plants in Japan Wednesday after the automaker suspended operations following a cyberattack.

Earlier Tuesday, the Nagoya-based auto giant said it had halted 28 of its production lines across 14 plants owing to one of its domestic suppliers Kojima Industries Corp. which experienced equipment glitches.

Toyota said shuttering its operations for the day affected the output of roughly 13,000 vehicles, which equates to about 5 percent of its monthly production.

Toyota said in a statement released Monday evening, "We would like to apologize to our customers and related suppliers for the trouble caused." Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan's top government spokesman, said the system failure was caused by a cyberattack and urged other companies to prepare for a "heightened risk of such assaults" as Russian military operations in Ukraine continue.

On Tuesday, Kojima Industries, a plastic parts supplier, confirmed its computer server system suffered a virus attack.

The parts supplier said a message of a threatening nature was also found, raising suspicions the firm had been attacked by ransomware.

Kojima Industries, staffed by roughly 1,600 workers, made the government aware of the attack and contacted the police. On Saturday evening, the supplier's servers stopped working, it was reported.

Chairman of the National Public Safety Commission, Satoshi Ninoyu, said police are "confirming the details and any victim of a similar attack should consult with authorities."Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) warned companies in Japan as recently as last week to bolster their defenses against potential cyberattacks, as geopolitical tensions had been rapidly intensifying between Russia and Ukraine.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a press briefing on the matter that an investigation has been launched into the Toyota-linked cyberattack.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Police Ukraine Russia Vehicles Japan All Government Industry Toyota Top

Recent Stories

Verdict in Noor Mukadam case challenged before IHC

Verdict in Noor Mukadam case challenged before IHC

4 minutes ago
 Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilate ..

Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilateral ties

21 minutes ago
 Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah ..

Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah Begum

38 minutes ago
 Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with ..

Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with security arrangements in Paki ..

54 minutes ago
 NCOC allows 100 per cent capacity of spectators fo ..

NCOC allows 100 per cent capacity of spectators for Pakistan, Australia series

2 hours ago
 Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her ..

Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her heart behind

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>