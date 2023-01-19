UrduPoint.com

Japan's Trade Deficit Tops $155B To Hit All-time High

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Japan's trade deficit tops $155B to hit all-time high

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Japan posted a record high trade deficit in 2022, as the figure hit 9.97 trillion Yen (some $155.3 billion), local media reported on Thursday.

According to Kyodo News, higher energy and raw material prices as well as the weaker yen increased import costs last year.

Japan's imports increased 39.2% to 118.16 trillion yen, while exports rose 18.2% to 98.19 trillion yen, the news agency said, citing government data.

Imports were led by crude oil, coal and liquefied natural gas in 2022.

The country's previous peak level in the trade deficit was at 12.82 trillion yen in 2014.

Related Topics

Exports Import Oil Japan Gas Media Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE one of leading countries globally in combattin ..

UAE one of leading countries globally in combatting terrorism

4 minutes ago
 BEEAH Recycling to launch UAE’s first EV battery ..

BEEAH Recycling to launch UAE’s first EV battery recycling facility

34 minutes ago
 Sherry urges major greenhouse gas emitters to assi ..

Sherry urges major greenhouse gas emitters to assist global clean energy transit ..

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to introduce new mechanism for BISP a ..

Govt decides to introduce new mechanism for BISP amount disbursement

1 hour ago
 US wants to see Pakistan economically in sustainab ..

US wants to see Pakistan economically in sustainable position

1 hour ago
 Jacinda Ardern resigns as prime minister of New Ze ..

Jacinda Ardern resigns as prime minister of New Zealand

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.