Japan's Tsunoda, 20, To Have First Formula 1 Test

Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:50 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Japan's Yuki Tsunoda will test drive a Formula One car next month, with a potential seat at AlphaTauri in 2021 up for grabs.

Tsunoda, 20, who is backed by the junior programme of AlphaTauri's engine partner Honda, is aiming to drive the 300 kilometres that would qualify him to take part in a full grand prix Friday practice session.

"My main priority is to do those 300 kilometres," he said Wednesday during a seat-fitting ahead of driving a 2018 car for Red Bull's junior team at Imola on November 4, three days after the Emilia Romagna grand prix at the circuit.

"I don't want to crash or go off the track because the more mileage I do, the more I can understand the car, so I will take it easy," he said.

"But I am confident that I can do it and I will drive the way I normally do. I will focus on my job while enjoying my first day in a Formula 1 car. I am sure I will be very excited when I'm sitting in the car waiting for the green light at the end of the pit lane.

" Tsunoda needs to finish in the top four of the current Formula 2 championship to guarantee the "super licence" needed to race in Formula One. He is third in the standings with two races remaining in his rookie season having recorded two wins and three pole positions.

Mick Schumacher, son of the great seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, leads the Formula 2 standings and is being courted by Alfa Romeo for next year.

AlphaTauri plan to run Tsunoda in their 2020 car at the young driver test after the season finale in Abu Dhabi in December, providing he has received his super licence.

Daniil Kvyat is likely to be the driver to make way should Alpha Tauri opt to offer Tsunoda a contract.

Japan have not had a driver on the Formula One grid since Kamui Kobayashi left Caterham at the end of 2014.

