Japan's Uchimura Registered For Olympic Parallel Bars

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Japan's Uchimura registered for Olympic parallel bars

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Retiring Japanese artistic gymnastics star Kohei Uchimura has been registered to compete in the parallel bars at the 2020 Olympics despite initially saying he would only compete in the horizontal bar event.

The 32-year-old, who won all-around gold in 2012 and 2016, was on the parallel bars entry list announced Friday.

Uchimura, nicknamed 'King Kohei', is set to retire after the Tokyo Games.

Last month he qualified for the horizontal bar competition, but chose not defend his all-around title due to a shoulder injury.

Uchimura, who has said he now feels like a "fossil", has also won 10 world titles in his glittering career alongside seven Olympic medals, three of them gold.

The parallel bars qualifying takes place on Saturday, with Uchimura one of five Japanese gymnasts slated to bid for a place in the final.

