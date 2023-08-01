Open Menu

Japan's Unemployment Rate At 2.5 Pct In June

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Japan's unemployment rate at 2.5 pct in June

TOKYO, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) --:Japan's unemployment rate in June stood at 2.5 percent, the government said in a report on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the jobless rate slightly dropped from 2.6 percent a month earlier.

Separately, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said the job availability ratio declined by 0.

01 percentage points from May to 1.30.

The ratio equates to 130 available jobs for every 100 people seeking work.

In June, the total number of unemployed people stood at 1.79 million, the ministry said, down for the second month.

Of these, people leaving jobs of their own volition was down 1 percent at 710,000 people. The number of people who were dismissed from work dropped 2 percent from the previous month to 470,000 people, the ministry's data showed.

Related Topics

Job May June From Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartpho ..

Vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone with Impressive Features

28 seconds ago
 Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

13 minutes ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces Na ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces National Programme for Infrastru ..

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Electronic Security Centre to launch Informa ..

Dubai Electronic Security Centre to launch Information Security Regulation Versi ..

13 minutes ago
 Electricity prices hiked by Rs 9.30 per unit

Electricity prices hiked by Rs 9.30 per unit

19 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir takes short break from busy schedule i ..

Hania Aamir takes short break from busy schedule in London

45 minutes ago
&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 595 for August 2023

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan to play Afghanistan in three ODIs next mo ..

Pakistan to play Afghanistan in three ODIs next month

59 minutes ago
 ‘Pakistan Minerals Summit’ underway in Islamab ..

‘Pakistan Minerals Summit’ underway in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed approves Arabian Horse Shows Cha ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves Arabian Horse Shows Championships and sales programme ..

1 hour ago
 UNSC strongly condemns suicide attack in Bajaur

UNSC strongly condemns suicide attack in Bajaur

2 hours ago
 Govt makes massive increase in petrol price by Rs1 ..

Govt makes massive increase in petrol price by Rs19.95 per litre

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous