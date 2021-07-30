UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Unemployment Rate Drops To 2.9 Pct In June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Japan's unemployment rate drops to 2.9 pct in June

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Japanese government's data showed Friday that Japan's unemployment rate dropped to 2.9 percent in June, revealing a recovery in employment at restaurants and retailers struck hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the state of emergency lifted in some areas, local media reported.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell from 3.0 percent in May, improving for the first time since March, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said the job availability ratio increased to 1.13 from 1.09 for the previous month, meaning there were 113 openings for every 100 job seekers.

Japan has lifted the state of emergency, which requests restaurants to close early and citizens to refrain from unnecessary outings, in nine prefectures including Tokyo.

But Tokyo was put under a state of emergency again in mid July until late August due to a resurgence of infections, and four more prefectures are now projected to be added to the measure, which clouds the outlook for the hiring environment.

With unadjusted figures for seasonal factors in the reporting month, the total number of unemployed people rose 110,000 from the previous year to 2.06 million, but those in work also rose 220,000 to 66.92 million, the ministry said.

The sector of accommodation and eateries services, hit hard by the pandemic, recorded the first year-on-year growth in the number of workers in 18 months, up 130,000 from a year earlier to 3.82 million.

The wholesale and retail fields showed a rise of 490,000 from the previous year to 10.71 million, increasing the largest number of jobs among others.

Related Topics

Job Tokyo Japan March May June July August Media From Government Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Russia adds 23,564 COVID-19 infections

5 minutes ago

Three arrested for running illegal LPG, petrol age ..

5 minutes ago

China nuclear reactor shut down for 'maintenance': ..

7 minutes ago

Domestic, international flights suspended at Nanji ..

7 minutes ago

Ukraine tightens border crossing rules to contain ..

7 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.