UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Unemployment Rate Hits 3-year High In August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:10 PM

Japan's unemployment rate hits 3-year high in August

TOKYO, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Japan's unemployment rate increased to 3 percent in August, the highest level in more than three years, as the novel corona-virus continued to adversely affect businesses with almost 600,000 people laid off in the month, government data showed Friday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the nation's jobless rate rose for a second straight month from 2.9 percent in July to 3.0 percent.The Statistics Bureau also said the figure in the receding period marked the highest jobless rate since 3.1 percent logged in May 2017.

Numerically and unadjusted for seasonal factors, the number of those unemployed stood at 2.06 million, rising on year by 490,000 people.The bureau also said it was the first time since May 2017 the figure has surpassed the 2 million-mark.

Separately, the labor ministry said the job availability ratio in August dropped for an eighth straight month to its lowest level since January 2014, from 1.

08 in the previous month to 1.04.The reading equates to there being 104 available job openings for every 100 people seeking work.

"The number of unemployed before adjustment is up, and that of the employed is down, so we can say that the corona-virus infection has continued to affect the state of employment," a government official was quoted as saying.

Among those unemployed, on a seasonally adjusted basis, 710,000 people left their jobs of their own volition, while 590,000 people were laid off, an increase of 30,000 from a month earlier, the latest data showed. New job seekers comprised 530,000 people, meanwhile, an increase of 40,000 compared to the previous month, the government's data also showed.

Related Topics

Job Reading January May July August 2017 From Government Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Cases disposal rate at NIRC goes up by 37 % in 202 ..

2 minutes ago

Senate body for ensuring safety SOPs in all mines

9 minutes ago

Hafeez Shaikh briefed on ERP software

9 minutes ago

Moscow Gov't Official Says Russian Capital Working ..

9 minutes ago

Svitolina advances to last 16 at French Open

9 minutes ago

Polio campaign to start from Oct 5

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.