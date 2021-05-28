UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Unemployment Rate Rises In April For 1st Time In 6 Months Amid Virus Emergency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Japan's unemployment rate rises in April for 1st time in 6 months amid virus emergency

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Japan's unemployment rate increased to 2.8 percent in April, marking the first rise in six months, as hiring in the service sector dropped under the country's third state of emergency, the government said in a report on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the jobless rate jumped from March's reading of 2.6 percent, although remained below February's reading of 2.9.

From a year earlier, the total number of people out of work increased by 200,000 to 2.09 million, while those gainfully employed climbed by 290,000 to 66.57 million, the ministry's data showed.

The accommodation and restaurant services sector saw the largest number of job losses, leaping by 200,000 from the previous year to 3.

53 million, the ministry said.

A third state of emergency was declared in Tokyo and three western prefectures in late April.

Under the declaration, people were urged to work from home and refrain from making unnecessary trips across prefectural lines.

The state of emergency and overall drop in patronage in service sector-related businesses including bars and restaurants triggered layoffs and stifled hiring, the ministry indicated.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said separately, meanwhile, the job availability ratio in April dropped to 1.09 from 1.10 a month earlier. This equates to there being 109 available job openings for every 100 people seeking work.

Related Topics

Job Tokyo Reading February March April From Government Million

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for Iraq on three-day ..

10 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif to take part in PDM meeting tomorro ..

15 minutes ago

1,000-year-old 'stolen' artefacts to return to Tha ..

30 minutes ago

Lithuania Declares 2 Employees of Belarusian Embas ..

32 minutes ago

EU chief to Belarus leader: 'Time to change course ..

32 minutes ago

Death toll from COVID-19 in Indonesia surpasses 50 ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.