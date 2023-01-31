TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Japan's unemployment rate in last December remained unchanged at 2.5 percent, the government said in a report on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the unemployment rate was as the same level as last November.

Separately, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Tuesday the the job-to-applicant ratio stood at 1.35 in December, also unchanged from a month earlier.