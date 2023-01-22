UrduPoint.com

Japan's Weather Agency Expects La Nina To Conclude By End Of Winter

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Japan's weather agency expects La Nina to conclude by end of winter

TOKYO, Jan. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) --::Japan's weather agency on Saturday predicted that the La Nina weather phenomenon will conclude by the end of this winter with weather patterns returning to normal.

There was a 70-percent chance the phenomenon will end by around February, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its latest preliminary monitoring report.

Normal weather patterns are expected to continue in the spring, said the report, citing an 80-percent chance.

The La Nina weather phenomenon, which causes lower-than-average sea surface temperatures near the equator in the eastern part of the Pacific Ocean, has been occurring since autumn 2021.

The sea surface temperature in the monitored area in December last year was 24.4 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees lower than the reference value. Low temperatures in eastern and western Japan and short hours of sunshine in Okinawa and Amami were consistent with the characteristics of the La Nina, the report noted.

Related Topics

Weather Japan February December

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy r ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy recommendations

28 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

2 hours ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

8 hours ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.