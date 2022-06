BUDAPEST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) --:Japan's Yukiko Inui won the artistic swimming women's solo free with 95.3667 points at the 19th FINA World Championships on Wednesday.

Ukraine's Marta Fiedina took the silver with 93.8000 points, followed by Evangelia Platanioti of Greece with 91.7667 points.