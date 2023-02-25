UrduPoint.com

Javed Akhtar's Anti-Pakistan Remarks Devoid Of Fact: 'Dhai Chaal' Producer

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Javed Akhtar's anti-Pakistan remarks devoid of fact: 'Dhai Chaal' producer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Dr Irfan Ashraf, producer of the Pakistani film Dhai Chaal, on Friday said Indian writer Javed Akhtar's repeated accusation of Pakistan's involvement in the Mumbai attacks was devoid of facts.

Addressing a news conference flanked by Dhai Chaal director Dr Taimur Shirazi, writer Farheen Chaudhry and actress Arij Chaudhry, Dr Irfan Ashraf said instead of becoming a lawyer for the Indian Government, Javed Akhtar should better focus on his work as a film writer instead of indulging in politics.

"He (Javed Akhtar) has levelled allegations of terrorism against the country which itself is the worst victim of the menace," he added.

Dr Irfan reminded Javed Akhtar that what Indian naval commander Kulbhushan Jadhav was doing in Pakistan. Being an Indian spy, he was involved in terrorist activities in the country.

He said it was an irony that Javed Akhtar was sitting in Lahore, the heart of Pakistan, and instead of conveying the message of peace he deliberately repeated the fabricated allegations of the involvement of Pakistan in the Mumbai attacks.

He said all Indians, including Javed Akhtar, should have the audacity to compare their films with the Pakistani ones that which ones were closer to reality, so it was better for him to improve his own work.

Dr Irfan said they had planned to release the film in many countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, and the middle East.

The film's cast included Shamoon Abbasi, Ayesha Umar, Imran Ashraf, Arej Chaudhry and other actors, he added.

Film director Shirazi said he would soon organize a media event for the premiere of the film.

Javed Akhtar, he added, spoke out of his mandate, which was strongly condemnable.

Writer Farheen Chaudhry said those who applauded Javed Akhtar for spewing venom against Pakistan were more responsible.

