Jawazat announces readiness to receive pilgrims of next umrah season

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has announced its readiness to receive Umrah pilgrims for the season 1445 AH, by supporting all international air, sea, and land ports, with qualified human cadres and modern technical equipment.

The Jawazat affirmed its readiness to serve the pilgrims performing Umrah, from the moment of their arrival to the Kingdom until their departure, and to complete their procedures easily and smoothly. -