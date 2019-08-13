UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jay Inslee, 2020 Democrat Battling Trump's Climate 'degradation'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 11:10 AM

Jay Inslee, 2020 Democrat battling Trump's climate 'degradation'

Clear Lake, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Rarely has a candidate gone far in a US presidential race highlighting a singular issue, but Democrat Jay Inslee is aiming to buck that trend with his commitment to tackling climate change.

Unless he does something to dramatically change his trajectory -- he has less than one percent support in polls -- Inslee, currently the governor of Washington state, likely will be an also-ran in the crowded race to decide who challenges President Donald Trump in 2020.

But what he has already achieved makes his candidacy worthy: launching a Democratic policy debate on climate change and how to prevent environmental disaster over the coming decades.

Since entering the race in March, Inslee has repeatedly hit the panic button on climate, demanding the United States reverse course and take global warming and environmental protections far more seriously.

For Inslee and several other Democratic candidates, the science is clear: dramatic action over the next decade is needed to reduce carbon pollution, or irreparable harm will result.

"Unless we defeat the climate crisis, everything else we've worked on will be moot," the square-jawed Inslee, 68, told voters at the Iowa State Fair.

Inslee is quick to highlight his economic accomplishments as governor. He has also savaged Trump as a "white supremacist" who is dividing Americans and is hurting farmers with his trade war with China.

But "climate change is the big banana, and we've got to make sure we take care of it," he told AFP in an interview on the sidelines of a recent Iowa Democratic dinner featuring 20 of the party's presidential hopefuls.

Trump, Inslee has stressed, has denied the climate crisis, ending important Obama-era regulations and pulling the United States out of the Paris climate accord.

And on Monday, Trump rolled back key provisions of the Endangered Species Act, the popular law that helped save the bald eagle and grizzly bear.

"I'll stand up against him on his weakest point, which is his environmental degradation," Inslee said.

US voters have rarely considered climate change a top-priority presidential election issue, but that is changing. An April CNN poll labeled it as the single most important issue to Democratic Primary voters, topping health care.

As a candidate, Inslee has introduced a sweeping and sophisticated climate mission, which popular liberal congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praised as the "gold standard."It calls for zero carbon emissions across the economy within the next quarter century, including 100 percent carbon-neutral electricity and zero-emission new cars and buses by 2030.

The plan would require a staggering $9 trillion in investment and create eight million jobs. It would also likely encounter fierce resistance from the fossil fuel industry, and from many Republicans in Congress who oppose such drastic steps.

Related Topics

Election Century Governor Electricity China Washington Trump Alexandria Paris Eagle United States March April Congress 2020 Gold From Industry Race Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

14 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

14 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss lat ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.