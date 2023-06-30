Open Menu

Jazan Border Guard Patrols Foil Attempt To Smuggle 160 Kg Of Khat

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Jazan Border Guard patrols foil attempt to smuggle 160 Kg of Khat

Jazan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Border Guard patrols in Al-Ardah Governorate, in Jazan Region, have foiled an attempt to smuggle 160 kilograms of khat. Legal action was taken and the confiscated contraband was handed over to the pertinent authority.

Security authorities call on the public to report any information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.

They may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or through email: 995@gdnc.gov.sa. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.

Related Topics

Riyadh Makkah May Border All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

12 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

13 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

13 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

13 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

14 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

14 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

16 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

17 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

17 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous