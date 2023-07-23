Open Menu

Jazan Border Guard Patrols Thwart Attempt To Smuggle 250 Kg Khat

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Jazan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Border Guard patrols in Jazan Region have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 250 kg of khat. Legal action was taken and the confiscated contraband was handed over to the pertinent authority.

Security authorities call on the public to report any information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.

They may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or through email: 995@gdnc.gov.sa. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.

