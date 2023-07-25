Open Menu

Jazan Border Guards Foil Attempt To Smuggle 75 Kg Khat

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Jazan Border Guards foil attempt to smuggle 75 Kg Khat

Jazan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Border Guard patrols in Al-Dayer Governorate of Jazan Region have foiled an attempt to smuggle 75 kilograms of khat. Legal action was taken and the confiscated contraband was handed over to the pertinent authority.

Security authorities call on the public to report any information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.

They may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or through email: 995@gdnc.gov.sa. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.

