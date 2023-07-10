Open Menu

Jazan Border Guards Thwart Attempt To Smuggle 330 Kg Of Khat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Jazan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Border Guard patrols in Al-Ardah sector of the Jazan Region have successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle 330 kilograms of khat.

Legal procedures were followed and the seized items were handed over to the pertinent authority.

Security authorities call on the public to report any information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.

They may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or through email: 995@gdnc.gov.sa. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.

