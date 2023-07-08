Open Menu

Jazan University Advances Globally On Times Ranking List

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Jazan University advances globally on times ranking list

Jizan, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Jazan University has made a new scientific and global achievement in the "Times Higher education Young University Rankings" list of the world's best universities 50 years old or younger.

The university was classified in the 101-150 category and won a place among the best 963 universities included in this classification, ranking 4th at the level of public and private Saudi universities, thus garnering this outstanding achievement by being among the top 12% of Young Universities at the global level.

The Times classification also placed Jazan University among the top 10% of 923 Asian universities, ranking 7th at the level of Saudi public and private universities.

On this occasion, the President of the University, Dr. Marei bin Hussein Al-Qahtani, thanked the Kingdom's leadership for the unlimited support provided to the university, its staff, and its students.

