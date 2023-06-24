Open Menu

Jazan University Ranks First At International Engineering Exhibition At Kuwait University

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Jazan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Jazan University College of Engineering ranked first at the International Engineering Exhibition, held at Kuwait University; it received the Gulf Cooperation Council Universities Award for student graduation projects.

Dean of the College of Engineering at Jazan University Dr. Ahmed Abu Talib wished further success to the winning students.

