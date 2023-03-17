JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Corniche Circuit on Friday is hosting for the third time in 16 months the 2023 Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, a spectacular and high-profile motorsport event that will grab the world's attention.

The 12-kilometer motor racing circuit is located on the Jeddah Corniche adjoining the Red Sea shores and is built on an exceptional location for the Formula 1 competitions.

The world-class motorsport facility was constructed in a record time of around eight months and is named as the "fastest street track" on the Formula One Calendar with Formula One cars simulated to have average speeds in excess of 252 km/h to 322km/h, with a total measurement of 6.175 kilometers, making it the fastest and longest street circuit on the current F1 calendar after Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps.

The record-breaking circuit is in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 in terms of its environment-friendly design that features over 43,000 square metres of green space and over 2,000 trees, providing sustainable environment solutions and high quality standards to people in the coastal city of Jeddah.

The circuit hosted the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Formula 1 motor race, which was won by Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. The Jeddah Corniche Circuit also hosted the the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2022, the second edition of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and the second round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship. Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the race.