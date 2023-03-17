UrduPoint.com

Jeddah Corniche Circuit Ready To Receive The World's Formula 1 Champions

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Jeddah corniche circuit ready to receive the world's formula 1 champions

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Corniche Circuit on Friday is hosting for the third time in 16 months the 2023 Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, a spectacular and high-profile motorsport event that will grab the world's attention.

The 12-kilometer motor racing circuit is located on the Jeddah Corniche adjoining the Red Sea shores and is built on an exceptional location for the Formula 1 competitions.

The world-class motorsport facility was constructed in a record time of around eight months and is named as the "fastest street track" on the Formula One Calendar with Formula One cars simulated to have average speeds in excess of 252 km/h to 322km/h, with a total measurement of 6.175 kilometers, making it the fastest and longest street circuit on the current F1 calendar after Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps.

The record-breaking circuit is in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 in terms of its environment-friendly design that features over 43,000 square metres of green space and over 2,000 trees, providing sustainable environment solutions and high quality standards to people in the coastal city of Jeddah.

The circuit hosted the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Formula 1 motor race, which was won by Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. The Jeddah Corniche Circuit also hosted the the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2022, the second edition of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and the second round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship. Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the race.

Related Topics

World Jeddah Driver Saudi Mercedes Hamilton Belgium Event Race

Recent Stories

National Bank of Fujairah approves dividend for 20 ..

National Bank of Fujairah approves dividend for 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th March 2023

3 hours ago
 Man United, Arsenal , Feyenoord, Juventus, Sevilla ..

Man United, Arsenal , Feyenoord, Juventus, Sevilla progress for Europa League&#0 ..

10 hours ago
 Sindh High Court adjourns petition against Bahria ..

Sindh High Court adjourns petition against Bahria Town till April 14

13 hours ago
 Secretary visits dairy farm, milk collection centr ..

Secretary visits dairy farm, milk collection centre in Sahiwal division

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.