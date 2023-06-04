UrduPoint.com

Jeddah Police Arrests Five Foreign Nationals Attempting To Sell Hashish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Jeddah, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Jeddah Governorate Police Directorate has arrested five Ethiopian nationals for attempting to sell hashish. The five were referred to the public prosecution.

Security agencies are calling on the public to report any information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.

The public may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or through email: 995@gdnc.gov.sa. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.

