UrduPoint.com

Jeddah Summit Rises To Challenges :ALSG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Jeddah Summit rises to challenges :ALSG

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Arab League Secretary-General (ALSG) Ahmed Aboul Gheit said that the 32nd Arab Summit would be held in an atmosphere full of challenges and crises, wishing it every success.

He voiced hope it would solve Arab problems and strengthen the Arab world.

During his participation in the preparatory ministerial meeting Wednesday, Aboul Gheit expressed "the need to cling to the national interests of our countries and continue working as a unified bloc."He welcomed the recent agreement reached between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran in Beijing at the initiative of the Chinese president.

Aboul Gheit further said that the crises in Syria, Yemen, and Libya had paved the way for more effective Arab involvement in promoting settlement and addressing the consequences that have occurred Syria and neighboring countries in the past years.

Related Topics

World Syria Iran China Yemen Beijing Saudi Arabia Libya Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Discussion only way to resolve political issues: D ..

Discussion only way to resolve political issues: Defence Minister

10 minutes ago
 MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentiv ..

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentives at ‘Make it in the Emirat ..

60 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border m ..

PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border market, transmission line today

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan ..

PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan in Road to Makkah project

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.