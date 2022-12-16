Jeddah witnesses start of final round of Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship 2022

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The 4th and final round of the Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship, "Jeddah Rally" 2022 was launched in Jeddah governorate.

Jeddah Rally was kicked off under the supervision of the Saudi automobile and Motorcycle Federation in cooperation with the Ministry of sports, with the participation of 25 cars, 11 motorcycles and 4 teams.

The Saudi Yazeed Al-Rajhi, racing driver of "Toyota - Overdrive" recorded the fastest times in the 10-kilometer special stage, while the Australian racing Motorcyclist Martin was able to record the fastest times in the motorcycle category, and the Saudi rider Haitham Al-Tuwaijri recorded the fastest times in the quad motorcycle category (Quads).

It is worth mentioning that the actual competitions of the rally will start later today, Friday with the first special stage, which is 197 kilometers long and extends in the desert areas around Jeddah, starting from Khulais and ends in Asfan, knowing that it is divided into two parts, the first section is 109 km long "Special Stage 1 - B", and the other is 88 km long "Special Stage 1 - C", separated by a neutral section that is not subject to timing, in which there is a point for refueling ordinary bikes and four-wheeled motorcycles "Quads", in addition to the light desert cars of the "T3" and "T4" categories.