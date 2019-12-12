UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin Rocket Makes 12th Test Flight

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 09:21 AM

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket makes 12th test flight

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Blue Origin, the space company owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, launched the 12th crewless test of its New Shepard rocket on Wednesday, pushing the first flights with passengers to 2020.

The 60-foot-long (18-meter) suborbital rocket reached an altitude of 65 miles (105 kilometers), according to preliminary information, crossing the internationally recognized boundary of space known as the Karman line.

A capsule affixed to its summit will one day carry six astronaut passengers on a trip that lasts a total of 10 minutes and at a cost of half a million Dollars.

The rockets, tested since 2015, are re-usable, unlike those from the early spaceflight era. The one which flew on Wednesday had already completed five previous launches.

The booster fired its engines and made a controlled, upright landing back on Earth, while the capsule floated down to the ground minutes later aided by three parachutes, touching down in a cloud of dust.

The company had targeted late 2019 for its first flights with passengers on board, but that goal now appears all but impossible.

The other company engaged in the race for space tourism is Virgin Galactic, founded by British billionaire Richard Branson, which hopes to carry passengers to the boundary of space in a plane-shaped vessel that is dropped from a Boeing 747 jumbo jet at a high altitude.

Virgin has also said it is targeting 2020 for its first scheduled flights.

Related Topics

Company 2015 2019 2020 All From Race (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE Economic Forum 2019 discusses approaches to ac ..

9 hours ago

UAE working with Sudanese government to achieve Su ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Archeology Authority welcomes archeologist ..

10 hours ago

Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council meets UAE Chie ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop for journalists on ..

10 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Syrian Youth Party Chief Discus ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.