Jeff Bridges to star as retired CIA officer in TV series

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Oscar winner Jeff Bridges is joining other Hollywood stars making the leap to television by taking on the role of a retired CIA officer in FX drama "The Old Man." Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, the film centers on Dane Chase (played by Bridges), who left the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since.

The former agent is pulled from retirement and forced to reconcile with his past when an assassin comes after him.

"Jeff Bridges is an iconic, extraordinary actor and to have him as the star of this series is an incredible moment for FX," said Nick Grad, president of programming at the cable network.

"The Old Man" marks the first major role in a television series for the veteran actor who is one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, best known for his role in cult comedy "The Big Lebowski," the drama "Crazy Heart" and most recently "Bad Times at the El Royale.

" He has earned a total of seven Oscar nominations since his first role as "infant at train station" in John Cromwell's 1951 drama "The Company She Keeps." He won best actor for "Crazy Heart" (2009), demonstrating his skill as a musician to play the alcoholic Bad Blake, a man struggling with demons as he battles to recapture his glory days.

"Jeff Bridges is one of the most important actors of his generation," said Jon Steinberg, one of the writers of "The Old Man."The series will be produced by The Littlefield Company, which is behind such hits as "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Fargo."