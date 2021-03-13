Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez split: reports

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 09:20 AM

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Singer Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez have called off their engagement, US media reported on Friday.

Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, had been a couple for nearly four years and had just last year bought a $40 million home in Miami.

The pair have not confirmed the break up reported by the New York Post's Page Six and TMZ.

Lopez was in the Dominican Republic filming a movie and posted Thursday on social media saying "Find a good reason to laugh today." Rodriguez, for his part, posted a picture of himself aboard a boat in Florida.

While the news caught many fans by surprise, the split had apparently been in the works for a while.

"This has been a long time coming," a source told People magazine.

"They are tied in their business worlds so it's not a cut and dry break up. It's taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all."

