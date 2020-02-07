UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jenny Bui, The 'Queen Of Bling' And Cardi B's Nails

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:20 AM

Jenny Bui, the 'Queen of Bling' and Cardi B's nails

New York, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :In a city with thousands of nail salons, Jenny Bui's has managed to carve out a niche: people come from all over to have their acrylic nails done by the "Queen of Bling," who has turned nail art into jewelry.

It's a far cry from the zen, trendy salons all over Manhattan: visitors pas through an unremarkable door in a Bronx shopping district, and then climb a steep staircase to reach "Jenny Spa." Once inside, the reason for its popularity becomes instantly clear: poster-sized photos of Jenny Bui and Cardi B cover the walls. The rap star, known for her songs "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It" and her extravagant nails -- nearly two inches (five centimeters) of glittering crystals that she waves around like a fan -- has helped skyrocket Jenny Bui, a 50-year-old mother of five, to social media stardom.

Cardi B was relatively unknown in 2012 when she "found" Bui. At the time, Bui, a Cambodian refugee, only had a small salon in Harlem.

"The first time (Cardi B) came, I didn't have time to do her nails," Bui said, who had been busy trying to feed her new Instagram account.

But the second time was the charm: Cardi B left delighted, and she has been back every month since to see Jenny. The rapper regularly shows off Jenny's creations to her 58 million Instagram followers.

Fans come from all over the United States, ready to pay hundreds of Dollars for similarly flashy, glitter-covered nails that will last them four to six weeks.

Cardi B "helped me a lot for my business. She is loyal and humble. She never forgets who helped her from the beginning," said Bui.

Related Topics

Business Social Media Jewelry Manhattan United States All From Refugee Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Suroor bin Mohammed, Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin ..

8 hours ago

UN official hails UAE&#039;s hosting of tenth Worl ..

8 hours ago

Joshua set for bout at Tottenham: promoter

9 hours ago

Sindh govt to start restoration of Akram canal soo ..

9 hours ago

Israel troops wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming as ..

9 hours ago

Israeli Defense Forces to Boost Presence in West B ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.