UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jersey Extends Licences For EU Fishing Boats

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Jersey extends licences for EU fishing boats

Rennes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The government of Jersey, a self-governing Channel Island between France and Britain, said Monday that it had extended a transitional fishing agreement with the European Union allowing EU boats to continue operating in its waters for three months.

"The EU has recently requested an extension to the transitional arrangements, which had been due to come to an end on 30 June," a statement from the Jersey government said, adding that "Jersey ministers have agreed to that request." Jersey lies just off France's northern coast and access to its rich waters has become a source of friction since Britain's departure from the EU on January 1 tore up arrangements for fishing in the Channel.

To gain new licences, Jersey has insisted that EU boats hand over proof that they have been operating in its waters previously.

The extension "will allow more time for further track record evidence to be submitted and analysed, and for technical matters to be worked through," according to the statement.

French fishermen have complained that the process is deliberately slow and say that many smaller boats are not equipped with GPS and satellite systems that can be used to provide evidence of their past trips.

Related Topics

France European Union January June From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

37,491 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

58 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi announces concert series to celebrat ..

58 minutes ago

UAE is Egypt’s largest trade partner in Middle E ..

2 hours ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, City Football Group partner to dr ..

2 hours ago

NYUAD completes research study for treatment of ca ..

2 hours ago

Ajman DED signs cooperation agreement with ICO

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.