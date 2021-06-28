Jersey extends licences for EU fishing boats

Rennes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The government of Jersey, a self-governing Channel Island between France and Britain, said Monday that it had extended a transitional fishing agreement with the European Union allowing EU boats to continue operating in its waters for three months.

"The EU has recently requested an extension to the transitional arrangements, which had been due to come to an end on 30 June," a statement from the Jersey government said, adding that "Jersey ministers have agreed to that request." Jersey lies just off France's northern coast and access to its rich waters has become a source of friction since Britain's departure from the EU on January 1 tore up arrangements for fishing in the Channel.

To gain new licences, Jersey has insisted that EU boats hand over proof that they have been operating in its waters previously.

The extension "will allow more time for further track record evidence to be submitted and analysed, and for technical matters to be worked through," according to the statement.

French fishermen have complained that the process is deliberately slow and say that many smaller boats are not equipped with GPS and satellite systems that can be used to provide evidence of their past trips.