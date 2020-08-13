UrduPoint.com
Jersey Quarantines French Tourists Over Virus Fears

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 08:10 PM

Jersey quarantines French tourists over virus fears

Rennes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Jersey will quarantine French tourists for at least five days and during that time test the travellers twice for coronavirus, the British crown dependency's government told AFP Thursday.

Travellers will remain in isolation until they have tested negative for coronavirus, in hotel rooms provided for them that they will have to pay for.

"The French will have to self-isolate at their hotel for at least five days, and even probably seven, as they will have to wait for the results of the second test," the Jersey Tourism Office told AFP.

"Tests conducted abroad are not considered to be valid for countries classified as orange," it said.

The measures come as French authorities warned on Tuesday that the coronavirus circulation is picking up again and pushed for more widespread use of masks.

According to media reports, the UK is considering adding France to the COVID-19 quarantine list in light of France's increasing infection rates.

On Wednesday France reported 2,524 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours -- a post-lockdown record.

Jersey placed France in the orange category on August 9. Countries are classified green, orange and red depending on the evolving health situation in each territory.

French tourists who refuse to be tested will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

The measures do not include children under the age of 11.

Fines for offenders could be £1,000 ($1,309) and may even hit £10,000 ($13,093).

