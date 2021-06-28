Jersey says to extend licences for EU fishing boats

Rennes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The government of Jersey, a Channel Island between France and Britain, said Monday that it has decided to extend a transitional fishing agreement with the European Union that would allow EU boats to continue operating in its waters for three months.

"The EU has recently requested an extension to the transitional arrangements, which had been due to come to an end on 30 June," a statement from the Jersey government said, adding that "Jersey Ministers have agreed to that request."