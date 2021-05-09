UrduPoint.com
Jerusalem Court Delays Hearing In Palestinian Eviction Case

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 11:50 PM

Jerusalem court delays hearing in Palestinian eviction case

Jerusalem, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Israel's justice ministry said it would delay a key Monday hearing in a case that could see Palestinian families evicted from their Jerusalem homes to make way for Jewish settlers.

"In all the circumstances and in light of the attorney general's request, the regular hearing for tomorrow, May 10, 2021 (is) cancelled," it said in a statement, adding it would schedule a new hearing within 30 days.

The delay follows days of clashes between Palestinian protestors and Israeli security forces, fuelled in part by the dispute in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

