UrduPoint.com

Jerusalem Wildfires Brought Under Control

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

Jerusalem wildfires brought under control

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Wildfires that have ravaged woodland in the hills west of Jerusalem since noon on Sunday have finally been brought under control, the Israeli fire service said on Tuesday.

"After 52 hours battling the flames, all of the fires around Jerusalem have been brought under control," a statement said.

Hundreds of families had been evacuated from 10 villages west of the city over the three days. The firefighters said there were no casualties, but the blazes burned 2,500 hectares of forest.

On Monday, the situation was such that the government asked for international help to put out the fires.

The outbreak began on Sunday, and sent palls of acrid smoke billowing over the holy city.

On Tuesday, Palestinian firefighters joined their Israeli counterparts in a gesture hailed by Defence Minister Benny Gantz who used Twitter to send his thanks in Arabic.

"I thank Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas for the initiative to send firefighters to help Israel.

.. to save human lives and our common interests," Gantz tweeted.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett overflew the affected area by helicopter, and thanked the firefighters "for their dedication and professionalism".

Around 1,500 firemen battled the flames on the ground and 20 specialised aircraft flew more than 400 sorties to drop water and fire retardant.

On Monday National Fire and Rescue Commissioner Dedi Simchi said the fires had not started spontaneously.

"The fire broke out as a result of human activity," he said. "If it was neglect, if it was recklessness, if it was intentional, if it was arson, we don't know." Forest fires in the searing summer heat are common in Israel, as they are in other countries bordering the Mediterranean.

This year deadly wildfires have broken out in Algeria, Cyprus, Greece, and Turkey. Algeria was hardest hit, with at least 90 people killed.

Morocco and Tunisia have also been affected.

mib/srm/dwo

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Defence Minister Israel Water Turkey Twitter Jerusalem Algeria Tunisia Cyprus Greece Sunday All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

EU Pays $10.5Bln to Spain From Post-Pandemic Recov ..

EU Pays $10.5Bln to Spain From Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund

9 minutes ago
 South African socialite buys top club after on-pit ..

South African socialite buys top club after on-pitch, court failures

9 minutes ago
 Canada has no plans to recognize Taliban governmen ..

Canada has no plans to recognize Taliban government in Afghanistan: Trudeau

9 minutes ago
 UN Refugee Agency Calls on All States to Halt Forc ..

UN Refugee Agency Calls on All States to Halt Forcible Return of Afghan National ..

9 minutes ago
 Pharmacist Faces 120 Years in Jail for Selling COV ..

Pharmacist Faces 120 Years in Jail for Selling COVID-19 Vaccine Cards - US Justi ..

9 minutes ago
 Jubilant Jakobsen caps comeback with stage four vi ..

Jubilant Jakobsen caps comeback with stage four victory at Vuelta

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.