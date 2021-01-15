UrduPoint.com
Fri 15th January 2021

Jets set to hire Saleh as head coach: report

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The New York Jets are poised to hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their new head coach, a report said, replacing Adam Gase who was let go at the end of a dismal 2020 NFL season.

Under Gase the Jets established one of the worst seasons in club history, going 9-23.

Saleh's deal is for five years, US sports broadcaster ESPN reported, citing league sources.

The 41-year-old American quickly established himself as the Jets' front-runner for the job.

Saleh beat out several others, including Tennessee Titans assistant coach Arthur Smith, and had discussions with six of seven NFL teams currently looking for a coach, the report said.

Saleh spent four seasons as the 49ers' coordinator where he led the defence to the fifth best record in yards.

Before San Francisco, Saleh served as a defensive assistant with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans.

