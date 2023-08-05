Jewish settlers kill Palestinian teen in West Bank

JERUSALEM, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :A 19-year-old Palestinian was killed in a raid by Jewish settlers on the village of Burqa, Palestinian state news agency WAFA reported Friday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced that Qusai Jamal Maatan was shot dead by settlers who stormed the village, which is located east of Ramallah.

He was killed during a clash between the settlers and Palestinian villagers.

The settlers also brought animals with them to show that they wanted to establish a settlement by confiscating Palestinian land in the region, WAFA said.