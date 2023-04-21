UrduPoint.com

Jhang Power Plant In Grid Synchronization, Nearing COD

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2023 | 03:20 PM

BEIJING, Apr. 21, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Jhang 1263 MW thermal power plant, operated by China Machinery Engineering Corp. (CMEC), has achieved a significant milestone as its turbine generator was successfully connected to the power grid for the first time.

The unit was operating smoothly and all parameters were meeting the design requirements, thus setting a solid foundation for the next 168-hour reliability test run of the combined cycle section, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

After achieving the Commercial Operation date (COD) of the two gas turbines in August last year, the Jhang project has completed the installation and commissioning of the main and auxiliary systems for the combined cycle section, the steam blowing of two heat recovery boilers, hot-state flushing, PPA8.2 testing, and now, the first turbine generator synchronization to the power grid.

The synchronization of the combined-cycle power generation unit with the power grid signifies that all equipment on site has been put into normal operation.

"The next step will mainly involve adjusting the unit under different load conditions, optimizing the system and its degree of automation, and conducting a 168-hour reliability test," said the operation director of the project, Mr. He, "The entire project is marching closer and closer to COD." Last year, the government-owned company Punjab Thermal Power (Pvt) Ltd (PTPL) signed a contract with China Machinery Engineering Corp (CMEC) to operate two thermal power plants in Punjab's Jhang district.

CMEC also served as the plant's engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor.

