UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jihadists Kill Six In Nigeria Ambush: Security Sources

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 01:10 AM

Jihadists kill six in Nigeria ambush: security sources

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Jihadists on Saturday killed five Nigerian soldiers and an allied militiaman in an ambush on a military convoy in Nigeria's restive northeast Borno state, three security sources said.

Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters armed with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades opened fire on a convoy of soldiers and an anti-jihadist militia in Kwayamti village, 60 kilometres (36 miles) north of the regional capital Maiduguri, they said.

"Five soldiers and a militiaman were killed in the ambush," one of the security sources told AFP.

Four members of the militia force were seriously wounded in the attack which occurred around 1600 GMT, according to two other sources who gave the same toll.

The convoy was on its way to the town of Baga on the shores of Lake Chad, some 140 kilometres away, as a security detail for the state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum who flew by helicopter earlier in the day.

All the sources asked not to be identified because they were not authorised to speak on the incident.

Zulum was in Baga to distribute food to residents who returned to the fishing town two months ago, six years after they fled a deadly jihadist raid, said the sources.

Local authorities have been encouraging people displaced by the jihadist uprising to return to their homes, saying feeding them in the camp was no longer sustainable, despite concern from aid agencies that it was not safe to return.

ISWAP which split from the main Boko Haram faction in 2016, keeps its camps in islands on Lake Chad --- where Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad meet --- and the group's bastion.

In September, at least 30 security personnel were killed when ISWAP attacked Zulum's convoy near Baga but he escaped unhurt.

The governor has been a regular target of attacks by the insurgents.

At least 36,000 people have been killed and around two million displaced in the decade-long conflict in Nigeria's northeast.

The violence has spilled into neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting the forming of a regional military coalition to fight the insurgency.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Fire Governor Split Maiduguri Same Chad Cameroon Niger Nigeria September 2016 From Million

Recent Stories

UN chief calls appointment of AU envoys for Ethiop ..

50 minutes ago

DRAP approves locally invented device to detect CO ..

51 minutes ago

Opposition should realize severity of coronavirus, ..

51 minutes ago

5 dead as van collides with truck in Kala Shah Kak ..

2 hours ago

Duma Lawmaker Says Moldovan President-Elect Sandu' ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, Iran hailed for hosting Afghan refugees ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.