Jihadists Seize Key Port In Gas-rich N. Mozambique: Media, Army Source

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

Jihadists seize key port in gas-rich N. Mozambique: media, army source

Maputo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamist militants occupied a key port in gas-rich northern Mozambique on Wednesday following days of renewed attacks, a military source and local media said.

"The port of Mocimboa da Praia was captured by the terrorists at dawn," the Moz24Horas website reported Wednesday, while a military source told AFP that the port "has fallen".

