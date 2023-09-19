Open Menu

Jilani, Dutch FM Agree To Expand Mutual Cooperation In Divers Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2023 | 01:20 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday met with the Netherlands Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly UNGA session here.

During the meeting, they agreed to further expand mutually beneficial cooperation in energy, agriculture, water management and IT sectors.

