UrduPoint.com

Jill Biden Has Two Cancerous Growths Removed

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Jill Biden has two cancerous growths removed

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Doctors on Wednesday successfully removed two cancerous growths on the US first lady, Jill Biden, and she is now considered clear of danger, the White House physician said.

Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, flew early morning on the presidential helicopter to Walter Reed National Medical Center in the suburbs of Washington for the outpatient procedure, known as Mohs surgery.

White House doctor Kevin O'Connor said in a memorandum that Jill Biden was experiencing post-op "facial swelling and bruising, but is in good spirits and is feeling well. She will return to the White House later today." Doctors initially scheduled the minor surgery to remove a lesion near her right eye and to determine whether it was cancerous.

"The procedure confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma. All cancerous tissue was successfully removed and the margins were clear of any residual skin cancer cells," O'Connor wrote.

"We will monitor the area closely as it heals, but do not anticipate any more procedures will be needed," he added.

Doctors found another lesion on the left side of Jill Biden's chest, which also turned out to be cancerous and was removed using the same procedure, he wrote.

They also found another "small lesion" on her left eyelid, which was "fully excised, with margins, and was sent for standard microscopic examination.

" O'Connor noted that basal cell carcinoma lesions "do not tend to spread or metastasize, as some more serious skin cancers." The Mohs procedure is done with local anaesthetic and is considered highly effective, if done early enough, at eradicating formations of skin cancer.

"The first lady's procedure is proceeding well," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters more than six hours after the Bidens entered the hospital.

Asked what the president was doing during the lengthy hospital visit, Jean-Pierre said, "today is about his wife. That is the focus for the president right now." "This about the president supporting his wife of 45 years," she said.

Jill Biden, 71, is the oldest first lady in US history, while her 80-year-old husband is the oldest American president. She is believed to play an influential role inside the White House and would be a key player in a reelection bid -- something Biden has indicated he will pursue but has yet to announce.

Cancer is a personal cause for Joe Biden, whose son Beau died in 2015 from brain cancer. He has made reducing the death rate from the disease a "presidential priority."

Related Topics

Washington White House Visit Doctor Died Wife Same 2015 Cancer All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2023

48 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th January 2023

53 minutes ago
 flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to thre ..

Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations

8 hours ago
 Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

10 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

10 hours ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Imme ..

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.