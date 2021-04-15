UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jill Biden Medical Procedure Ends: W.House

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

Jill Biden medical procedure ends: W.House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The White House said First Lady Jill Biden had successfully "tolerated" an undisclosed medical procedure that she underwent early Wednesday.

"The First Lady tolerated the procedure well and is headed back to the White House to resume her normal schedule," her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said.

The White House revealed late Tuesday that Jill Biden, 69, was headed to an outpatient facility for a "common" procedure.

No further details were given about her health. President Biden accompanied her to the appointment and then also returned to the White House.

Related Topics

White House

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

30 seconds ago

Benin's Talon takes tough line after re-election w ..

24 seconds ago

France Appoints New Space Agency Chief

25 seconds ago

UK to Push for Physical Climate Summit in November ..

26 seconds ago

White House Says US Will Not Take Eyes Off Terror ..

28 seconds ago

Beijing Says Pacific Ocean Not 'Sewer' for Japan's ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.