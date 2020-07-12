Jimenez falters in bid to break record for oldest winner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Miguel Angel Jimenez's effort to become the oldest winner on either of golf's major tours came unstuck on Saturday as the 56-year-old fired a five-over-par third round to slip out of contention at the Austrian Open.

The Spaniard, who set the current record for oldest European Tour winner at the 2014 Spanish Open, shot a 65 in blazing heat in the second round but struggled to 77 in pouring rain on Saturday.

He started the day two shots clear but ended it five strokes adrift of co-leaders Nicolai von Dellingshausen of Germany and Scot Marc Warren.

Jimenez started well with three birdies in his first five holes to consolidate his advantage, but four bogeys and two double-bogeys thereafter saw him fall down the leaderboard.

The oldest winner ever on either of the two major tours was American great Sam Snead, aged 52 when he won the 1965 Greater Greensboro Open on the PGA Tour.

Von Dellingshausen and Warren both carded two-under 70s to reach 11-under for the tournament.

Von Dellinghausen said he was glad to be playing again after the tour was suspended for four months due to the coronavirus.

"I missed it personally. I think with the break we all had from tournament golf, I made a step in the right direction being off the golf course and having time to reflect," he said.

Warren said he was "playing for pars." "Probably as wet coming off today as I was yesterday, but with water today instead of sweat," said Warren.

"As the day goes on everything gets wetter and wetter, it's tough to keep the clubs dry."Dutchman Darius van Driel, Scotland's Connor Syme and Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez of Spain are all tied for third on 10-under.