Jimmy Engineer’s Artwork Exhibition Held At ACP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 10:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a spectacular exhibition showcasing the renowned works of internationally acclaimed artist Jimmy Engineer at Ahmed Pervez Art Gallery.
Exhibition was inaugurated by President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah. Jimmy Engineer, along with Secretary Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Ejaz Ahmed Farooqi. A large number of individuals associated with the fine arts also presented.
According to the press release, exhibition featured 70 rare and exquisite paintings by Jimmy Engineer.
In his address, President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah highlighted that Jimmy Engineer is one of our country's most renowned artists, and it is an honor for me to inaugurate Jimmy Engineer's exhibition for the second time.
He said that Jimmy Engineer will conduct a workshop with art school students at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and suggested that he should be awarded the Pride of Performance for his exceptional contribution to art.
Jimmy Engineer, expressing his gratitude said that I thank Muhammad Ahmed Shah for inaugurating my exhibition twice. I have always worked for the betterment of Pakistan, and I will continue to do so for as long as I live. My mission will always be to portray a positive image of Pakistan to the world.
The exhibition will remain open at the Ahmed Pervez Art Gallery, Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, until February 27, 2025.
